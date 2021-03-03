Buchnevich picked up a goal and an assist with a team-leading four shots in Monday's 3-0 win over Buffalo.
Buchnevich opened the scoring on the first shift of the game, beating Carter Hutton on a breakaway just 28 seconds in. Then he assisted on an Alexis Lafreniere goal two minutes later, throwing a shot at the net that banked off the rookie, who was stationed on the doorstep. Buchnevich has collected seven points (three goals, four assists) over his last seven games.
