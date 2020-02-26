Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Status uncertain for Thursday
Buchnevich (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Buchnevich is still healing from a car accident he was involved in Sunday. The 24-year-old winger is a top contributor for the Rangers with 14 goals and 23 assists through 61 games. He missed Tuesday's overtime win against the Islanders with this injury, and Filip Chytil filled the void on Mika Zibanejad's right wing.
