Buchnevich recorded an assist in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

Buchnevich is riding a four-game point streak, during which he has two goals and four helpers. The Russian winger is up to 19 points, 55 shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating through 23 contests. He's earned his top-line role and he's making his most of the opportunity. While Buchnevich is only moderately physical (15 hits, seven PIM), his scoring numbers are enough to justify a roster spot in fantasy.