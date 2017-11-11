Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Stays hot with goal Saturday
Buchenevich recorded a goal and five shots in Saturday's 4-2 win against the Oilers.
The Russian winger has seven goals and 10 points in his last eight games and is acclimating well to life on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. He needs to be owned in all formats.
More News
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Matches past performance with two points•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Scores game-winning goal•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Extends goal streak to three•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Scores twice in win over Coyotes•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Rips home power-play tally in loss•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Posts 20 points in rookie campaign•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...