Buchnevich scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

The 23-year-old remains inconsistent, but he's put together a solid stretch with two goals and six points in his last eight games. Buchnevich is only three goals shy of matching the career-high 14 he potted last season, but his overall production (21 points in 40 games) still leaves a lot to be desired.