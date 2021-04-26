Buchnevich recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Buchnevich set up Mika Zibanejad's hat-trick tally in the second period. In the third, Buchnevich earned the primary assist on Kaapo Kakko's power-play goal. The 26-year-old Buchnevich is closing in on career-best production. He has 44 points, 112 shots on net and a plus-12 rating this year. The Russian winger is just two points shy of matching his output from 68 outings last season.