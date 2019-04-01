Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Surprise game-time call Monday
Buchnevich (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Monday's game against New Jersey.
It's unclear when Buchnevich picked up the injury, but his status is currently uncertain. The Russian is riding a six-game point streak so his absence would be an important one. If he can't go, Connor Brickley will draw into the lineup.
