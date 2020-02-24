Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Sustains injury in car accident
Buchnevich suffered an undisclosed injury in a car accident Sunday and is considered day-to-day.
Goalie Igor Shesterkin was also in the vehicle and suffered a fractured rib, and he'll sit out at least two weeks. Buchnevich's injury doesn't appear to be that severe, and he could be back in the mix Tuesday versus the Islanders. If he can't go, either Jesper Fast of Kaapo Kakko will likely bump up to the top line in Buchnevich's place.
