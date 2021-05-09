Buchnevich notched three assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.
All three helpers came in a wild third period after the two teams were deadlocked 1-1 heading into the second intermission. Buchnevich only had one point, an assist, in his prior five games, but he was able to end the campaign on a high note, setting a new career high with 48 points (20 goals, 28 helpers) on the season in the process.
