Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Tickles twine twice
Buchnevich scored two goals in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.
Both of Buchnevich's goals are similar on the scoresheet, as they both came on the man advantage with assists from Mika Zibanejad and Mats Zuccarello. However, the goals were different, as one was a one timer and the other was picking up his own rebound and knocking it home. Buchnevich now has nine goals and six assists in 30 games and has recorded a 23.7 shooting percentage, which is bound to regress.
