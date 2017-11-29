Buchnevich recorded a goal, two assists and three shots during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Florida.

The 22-year-old Russian went seven games without a multi-point showing and recorded just a single goal and two helpers during that span, so this was a welcomed offensive outburst. Buchnevich is up to a rock-solid nine goals, 20 points and 60 shots through 25 games, and he's also averaging 3:12 of power-play time while skating with the No. 1 unit. At this stage of the game, there aren't many fantasy settings where Buchnevich isn't a serviceable contributor.