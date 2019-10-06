Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Trio of helpers in win
Buchnevich had three assists, including a pair of power-play helpers, in a 4-1 win over the Senators on Saturday.
The three assists are Buchnevich's first points of 2019-20, as he continues to look more and more comfortable playing on the Rangers' top line. He and his teammates will now get a week off before resuming play next Saturday, at home against Connor McDavid and the Oilers.
