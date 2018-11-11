Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Two-point effort in win over Jackets
Buchnevich scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.
That extends his modest scoring streak to three games, and Buchnevich now has five goals and nine points through 14 games. The 23-year-old is on pace to double last season's 14 goals, but his 26.3 percent shooting suggests some regression is ahead unless he starts taking a lot more shots.
