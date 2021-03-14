Buchnevich scored a goal on three shots and added an assist, a hit and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Bruins.

After seeing a five-game point streak snapped Thursday, Buchnevich immediately got rolling on a new one. The 25-year-old is putting together a career year with eight goals and 22 points over 26 contests, and even if he begins to slow down, Artemi Panarin's return to the lineup could provide a boost to the Rangers offense.