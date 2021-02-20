Buchnevich picked up two assists, one short-handed, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
The 25-year-old extended his current point streak to three games with the performance. Buchnevich remains on pace for a career-best campaign with four goals and 12 points through 16 games.
