Buchnevich scored a short-handed empty-net goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

The 25-year-old has made a surprising impact on the Rangers' penalty kill this year as part of his breakout, scoring the first three short-handed goals of his career. On the season, Buchnevich has an impressive 16 goals and 37 points through 41 games.

