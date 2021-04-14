Buchnevich scored a short-handed empty-net goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
The 25-year-old has made a surprising impact on the Rangers' penalty kill this year as part of his breakout, scoring the first three short-handed goals of his career. On the season, Buchnevich has an impressive 16 goals and 37 points through 41 games.
