Buchnevich recorded a goal on five shots and an assist in Tuesday's 8-4 win over Pittsburgh.

Buchnevich got on the scoresheet early with an assist on Mika Zibanejad's goal to make it 2-0, but the Russian winger was actually denied on a number of quality chances before finally finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing play after coming out of the penalty box in the third period. This multi-point performance ends a weak stretch that featured only one point in the previous five games, and it gives Buchnevich 15 goals and 34 points in 37 games this season.