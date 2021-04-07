Buchnevich recorded a goal on five shots and an assist in Tuesday's 8-4 win over Pittsburgh.
Buchnevich got on the scoresheet early with an assist on Mika Zibanejad's goal to make it 2-0, but the Russian winger was actually denied on a number of quality chances before finally finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing play after coming out of the penalty box in the third period. This multi-point performance ends a weak stretch that featured only one point in the previous five games, and it gives Buchnevich 15 goals and 34 points in 37 games this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Scores first career shorty•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Last 10 games a charm•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Logs healthy four points•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Back from protocol•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Lands in protocol, out Monday•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Two-point effort Saturday•