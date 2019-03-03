Buchnevich scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to Washington.

Buchnevich's 13th of the campaign made it a 2-2 game at the 14:20 mark of the second period, but that would be the end of the goal scoring in this one. The 23-year-old had gone three games without a point after posting nine points in the nine contests prior. Through 48 games, the depth forward has produced 26 points.