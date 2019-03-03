Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Walks way with goal in loss
Buchnevich scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to Washington.
Buchnevich's 13th of the campaign made it a 2-2 game at the 14:20 mark of the second period, but that would be the end of the goal scoring in this one. The 23-year-old had gone three games without a point after posting nine points in the nine contests prior. Through 48 games, the depth forward has produced 26 points.
More News
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Strong effort against Sabres•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Scores rare goal in losing effort•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Posts two points•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Earns helper on game-winner•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Tickles twine twice•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Caught in rut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...