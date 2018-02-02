Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Will not return Thursday
Buchnevich (upper body) left Thursday's contest and will not return.
Buchnevich took a hit from Jake Gardiner in the second period and later left with the possible upper body ailment. There's no word yet as to how significant the injury was, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
