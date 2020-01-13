Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Will play Monday
Buchnevich (illness) will suit up for Monday's contest against the Islanders, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Buchnevich was dealing will an illness for Monday's morning skate but appears good to go for Monday's game. The 24-year-old winger has tallied four points in the last five games, giving him 25 in 44 contests this season. He'll join the top line next to Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad.
