Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Won't travel with team
Buchnevich (thumb) won't join the team on its upcoming two-game road trip, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Buchnevich will stay back in New York to continue working on his recovery. Once given the green light to play -- and activated off injured reserve -- the winger figures to slot into a top-six role. In his previous six games before getting hurt, the Russian notched three goals and a trio of assists.
More News
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Return in sight after practicing•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Officially placed on injured reserve•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Out 4-6 weeks with broken thumb•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Two-point effort in win over Jackets•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Draws assist in loss•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Breaks skid in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...