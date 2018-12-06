Buchnevich (thumb) won't join the team on its upcoming two-game road trip, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Buchnevich will stay back in New York to continue working on his recovery. Once given the green light to play -- and activated off injured reserve -- the winger figures to slot into a top-six role. In his previous six games before getting hurt, the Russian notched three goals and a trio of assists.

