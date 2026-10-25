Dorofeyev scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and went minus-3 in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Dorofeyev had a mixed bag of a performance, but it included his third goal of the season. The 25-year-old winger has added four assists, 41 shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 13 contests. Dorofeyev's shot volume is in line with previous seasons, clocking in at just under three shots per game, but he's shooting a career-worst 7.3 percent. Last year, in a 37-goal regular season, his longest scoring droughts were 12 and 10 games. He can run streaky, so don't be too worried yet -- a surge could come at any time.