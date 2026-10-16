Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 7-1 loss to New Jersey.

This isn't Vegas, son. Dorofeyev has just two goals (two assists) in nine games this season after scoring 72 in the last two seasons with the Golden Knights. The systems are so very different, and Dorofeyev is carrying the weight of changing teams and then inking that massive $77 million deal ($11 AAV) with his new team. It's too soon to tell if he's putting pressure on himself to perform, but that's always a possibility in a situation like this. Dorofeyev is too good a sniper to have this slow start to continue too long, but you may need to consider benching him in lieu of a hotter performer short term while he adjusts.