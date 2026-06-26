Skip to Main Content
SportsNhl
Hockey
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Rangers' Pavel Dorofeyev: Headed to Big Apple in shocker

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Dorofeyev was traded to the Rangers from Vegas on Friday in exchange for the No. 26 and No. 92 overall picks in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional 2028 first-round pick, per Mollie Walker of the NY Post. Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports Dorofeyev will sign a seven-year, $77 million contract extension with the Rangers.

This seems like a massive win for New York considering Dorofeyev scored 37 goals last season and won't turn 26 years of age until late October. He was a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights, which made Dorofeyev too expensive for the Golden Knights to retain. The Russian finished second in the NHL with 20 power-play tallies last season and is primed for a top-line role with his new club. Career-best numbers could easily be forthcoming for Dorofeyev. Rangers' general manager Chris Drury was in need of a massive victory and he found one with this move.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!