Rangers' Pavel Dorofeyev: Headed to Big Apple in shocker

Dorofeyev was traded to the Rangers from Vegas on Friday in exchange for the No. 26 and No. 92 overall picks in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional 2028 first-round pick, per Mollie Walker of the NY Post. Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports Dorofeyev will sign a seven-year, $77 million contract extension with the Rangers.

This seems like a massive win for New York considering Dorofeyev scored 37 goals last season and won't turn 26 years of age until late October. He was a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights, which made Dorofeyev too expensive for the Golden Knights to retain. The Russian finished second in the NHL with 20 power-play tallies last season and is primed for a top-line role with his new club. Career-best numbers could easily be forthcoming for Dorofeyev. Rangers' general manager Chris Drury was in need of a massive victory and he found one with this move.