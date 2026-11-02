Dorofeyev scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Dorofeyev tallied in the second period to spoil Matt Tomkins' shutout bid. The goal extended Dorofeyev's point streak to five games (two goals, three assists), though the Rangers have lost the last four of those contests. The 26-year-old winger is up to four goals, five helpers, 43 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 15 appearances. Dorofeyev looks to be settling in with his new team, though he can still improve on offense even with the hot streak rolling.