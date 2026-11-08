Dorofeyev tallied the game-winning goal and fired three shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Dorofeyev's goal midway through Saturday's second period would give the Rangers a 4-0 lead, and after Seattle's late surge, his tally would stand as the go-ahead goal. Overall, the 26-year-old Dorofeyev is up to six goals, 11 points and 51 shots on net across 18 games this season. After a relatively slow start to his first season in New York, he's starting to heat up, as he's posted five goals and eight points over his last 10 games. While Dorofeyev is on his current scoring run, he's a solid streaming option in points-only leagues.