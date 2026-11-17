Dorofeyev (lower body) will miss Monday's home clash against the Canadiens, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Dorofeyev was spotted leaving Sunday's practice early for precautionary reasons, but he was rumored to be in line to play Monday prior to being ruled out. The 26-year-old has posted six goals, 12 points, 64 shots on net, seven hits and six blocked shots over 21 games this season. In his absence, Matt Rempe and Jaroslav Chmelar are both slated to play Monday. Dorofeyev will have the majority of the upcoming week to recover prior to Sunday's clash against the Hurricanes.