The Rangers are going to test different roles for Dorofeyev over training camp to determine his best fit, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports Wednesday.

Dorofeyev had 37 goals and 64 points in 82 regular-season appearances with Vegas in 2025-26. The Rangers acquired him from the Golden Knights over the summer, so Dorofeyev's place with the team still needs to be ironed out. He can play both wings, which gives the Rangers flexibility as they experiment over training camp. It's fair to believe that whatever his specific role is in 2026-27, it will be as part of the top six.