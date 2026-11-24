Dorofeyev (lower body) will join the Rangers for their two-game road trip, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports Tuesday.

Dorofeyev's status against the Sabres and Blackhawks on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, remains up in the air, but the fact that he is making the trip is certainly a step in the right direction. The 26-year-old winger has notched four goals and four assists, including a trio of power-play points, in his last 11 outings. Once given the all-clear, Dorofeyev should reclaim a middle-six role with the Rangers.