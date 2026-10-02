Dorofeyev a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

It was his first goal with his new team. It stood as the winner. Dorofeyev led Vegas with 37 goals last season. The Rangers acquired the sniper for three draft picks on June 26 before signing him to a seven-year, $77 million contract ($11 million average annual value) a few days later. Dorofeyev is slotted beside J.T. Miller on the second line and hops the boards on the top power-play unit. The Rangers finished 30th overall and last in the Eastern Conference last season. Dorfeyev will help them put up more goals, but his overall output may be dulled by the cast supporting him. There are no knights in shining armor to help him in Madison Square.