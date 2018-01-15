Rangers' Peter Holland: Called up from Hartford
Holland was recalled from AHL Hartford on Monday.
In a corresponding move, the Rangers sent Boo Nieves down to the minors. Holland had a couple decent seasons with Toronto, but since then he's bounced from Arizona to Montreal to New York. The 27-year-old doesn't have much fantasy potential at this point.
