Holland record an assist through 13:40 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Philadelphia.

The 2009 first-round pick collected 13 goals and 20 assists through 36 games in the AHL with Laval and Hartford before being recalled to the Rangers on Monday. Holland is capable of playing bottom-six minutes and chipping in occasional offense at the highest level, but it's unlikely the 27-year-old forward establishes himself as a viable fantasy asset over the coming weeks.