Rangers' Peter Holland: Collects assist in season debut
Holland record an assist through 13:40 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Philadelphia.
The 2009 first-round pick collected 13 goals and 20 assists through 36 games in the AHL with Laval and Hartford before being recalled to the Rangers on Monday. Holland is capable of playing bottom-six minutes and chipping in occasional offense at the highest level, but it's unlikely the 27-year-old forward establishes himself as a viable fantasy asset over the coming weeks.
More News
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Called up from Hartford•
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Heads to Big Apple in trade•
-
Canadiens' Peter Holland: Sent to waiver wire•
-
Canadiens' Peter Holland: Headed to Montreal•
-
Coyotes' Peter Holland: Finds back of net again Friday•
-
Coyotes' Peter Holland: Gets on board in nation's capital•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...