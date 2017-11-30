Rangers' Peter Holland: Heads to Big Apple in trade
The Canadiens traded Holland to the Rangers on Thursday in exchange for Adam Cracknell.
Holland was waived ahead of the season, but held his own offensively in the minors with 18 points (eight goals, 18 assists) through 20 games playing for AHL Laval. The Canadian center is under contract through the 2018-19 campaign, but he'll be operating under one-way terms next year, meaning the Blueshirts would have to subject him to waivers in order to send him down a rank. There's not much to look at here from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Canadiens' Peter Holland: Sent to waiver wire•
-
Canadiens' Peter Holland: Headed to Montreal•
-
Coyotes' Peter Holland: Finds back of net again Friday•
-
Coyotes' Peter Holland: Gets on board in nation's capital•
-
Coyotes' Peter Holland: Scarcely playing•
-
Coyotes' Peter Holland: Watches from press box•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...