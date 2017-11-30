The Canadiens traded Holland to the Rangers on Thursday in exchange for Adam Cracknell.

Holland was waived ahead of the season, but held his own offensively in the minors with 18 points (eight goals, 18 assists) through 20 games playing for AHL Laval. The Canadian center is under contract through the 2018-19 campaign, but he'll be operating under one-way terms next year, meaning the Blueshirts would have to subject him to waivers in order to send him down a rank. There's not much to look at here from a fantasy perspective.