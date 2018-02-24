Play

Holland was placed on waivers by the Rangers on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.

Holland provided the team with some ice time with a number of the regulars unavailable due to injury or because they were linked to trade talks. With Chris Kreider available again for the club, HOlland will likely return to the minors if unclaimed.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories