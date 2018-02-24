Rangers' Peter Holland: Hits waivers
Holland was placed on waivers by the Rangers on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.
Holland provided the team with some ice time with a number of the regulars unavailable due to injury or because they were linked to trade talks. With Chris Kreider available again for the club, HOlland will likely return to the minors if unclaimed.
More News
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Scores first goal with Rangers•
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Makes trek back to big club•
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Shifts back to minors•
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Collects assist in season debut•
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Called up from Hartford•
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Heads to Big Apple in trade•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...