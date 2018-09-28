Rangers' Peter Holland: Lands on waiver wire
Holland was waived for reassignment to AHL Hartford on Friday.
Holland usually requires at least a brief trip to the AHL each season. He's added 36 goals, 49 assists and 112 PIM over 266 career games between four NHL clubs.
