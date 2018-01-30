Play

Holland was recalled from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

Holland was sent down as the Rangers went on break for All-Star Weekend, but now that they're back and prepping for a game Thursday, the pivot will make his return to the ranks of the big club. That said, the team is already carrying 12 healthy forwards, so there's no guaranteed role waiting for the Toronto native.

