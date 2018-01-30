Rangers' Peter Holland: Makes trek back to big club
Holland was recalled from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
Holland was sent down as the Rangers went on break for All-Star Weekend, but now that they're back and prepping for a game Thursday, the pivot will make his return to the ranks of the big club. That said, the team is already carrying 12 healthy forwards, so there's no guaranteed role waiting for the Toronto native.
More News
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Shifts back to minors•
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Collects assist in season debut•
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Called up from Hartford•
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Heads to Big Apple in trade•
-
Canadiens' Peter Holland: Sent to waiver wire•
-
Canadiens' Peter Holland: Headed to Montreal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...