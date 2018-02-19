Holland scored a goal and an assist in a 7-4 loss to the Flyers on Sunday.

The 27-year-old only posted two points and no goals in his first 14 games with the Rangers, so to say the least, this was a breakout performance for the new member of the Blueshirts. Prior to joining the Rangers, Holland had five goals and 11 points with the Coyotes, so he now has six scores and 15 points in 49 games overall this season.