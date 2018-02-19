Rangers' Peter Holland: Scores first goal with Rangers
Holland scored a goal and an assist in a 7-4 loss to the Flyers on Sunday.
The 27-year-old only posted two points and no goals in his first 14 games with the Rangers, so to say the least, this was a breakout performance for the new member of the Blueshirts. Prior to joining the Rangers, Holland had five goals and 11 points with the Coyotes, so he now has six scores and 15 points in 49 games overall this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Makes trek back to big club•
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Shifts back to minors•
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Collects assist in season debut•
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Called up from Hartford•
-
Rangers' Peter Holland: Heads to Big Apple in trade•
-
Canadiens' Peter Holland: Sent to waiver wire•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...