Rangers' Peter Holland: Shifts back to minors
Holland was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Friday.
Holland accrued two assists and 10 shots on goal through six games in this NHL stint, but with the All-Star break on the horizon, his services won't be needed until Feb. 1 for a game against the Maple Leafs.
