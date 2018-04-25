Rangers' Peter Holland: Skips around in 2017-18
Holland played 36 games in the minors and 23 games for the Rangers in the 2017-18 season.
Holland began the campaign with AHL Laval -- Montreal's minor-league affiliate -- and posted 19 points in 20 games, but he was traded to the Rangers in November. With New York, he spent time with AHL Hartford (14 points, 16 games) before being called up to the Rangers and suiting up for 23 games. Holland averaged 12:24 of ice time in that span, and he notched one goal and three helpers. The Rangers have plenty of depth up the middle with Mika Zibanejad, Vladislav Namestnikov and Kevin Hayes, so Holland will likely fight for the fourth-line center position.
