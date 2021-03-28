Di Giuseppe (not injury related) will play in Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Di Giuseppe has cleared COVID-19 protocol and will enter the lineup for the first time since March 13. The 27-year-old should slot into a bottom-six role. He doesn't provide much fantasy upside, as he's recorded seven points and 64 hits through 23 games.
More News
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: No longer in protocol•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Not on active roster•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Lands in COVID-19 protocol•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Dishes helper Thursday•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: One point in last 11•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Big night in shootout loss•