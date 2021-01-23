Di Giuseppe recorded two assists and added eight hits, five shots, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

The 27-year-old put together a huge night in fantasy formats that value secondary categories, and Di Giuseppe's effort wasn't too bad in standard points leagues, either. He's never been a offensive force in his NHL career, but he now has a three-game point streak going to begin the season, having notched four assists over that stretch. However, without a top-six assignment or a regular spot on a power-play unit, DI Giuseppe's unlikely to maintain this pace for long.