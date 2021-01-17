Di Giuseppe made his season debut in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Islanders and contributed an assist.

After being a healthy scratch for Thursday's 4-0 season-opening loss, Di Giussepe was inserted into the lineup in place of Kevin Rooney (undisclosed). The winger skated on the third line and contributed to the Rangers' offensive onslaught. Di Giussepe may find himself in the press box when the team's at full health, but he'll provide valuable depth during the grind of the 2021 campaign.