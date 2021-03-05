Di Giuseppe had an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Devils.
After scoring four points in his first three appearances this season, Di Giuseppe has come crashing back down to earth with just three in his last 16 games. His lineup spot could be in jeopardy when Kaapo Kakko (not injury related) or Artemi Panarin (not injury related) are ready to return.
