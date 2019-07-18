Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Headed for Big Apple
Di Giuseppe secured a contract from the Rangers on Thursday.
Di Giuseppe logged 24 games for the Hurricanes and Predators last season in which he notched one goal, three assists and 31 shots. While the team didn't provide any specifics, the 2012 second-round pick is likely sitting on a two-way deal and figures to split time between leagues this year.
More News
-
Phil Di Giuseppe: Hitting open market•
-
Predators' Phil Di Giuseppe: Toiling away in minors•
-
Predators' Phil Di Giuseppe: Placed on waivers•
-
Predators' Phil Di Giuseppe: Scooped up by Preds•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Lands on waiver wire•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Rare helper in loss to Habs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...