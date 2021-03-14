Di Giuseppe was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The NHL doesn't reveal if a player has tested positive or was simply tagged as a close contact to an infected person. In turn, there's no clear timeline for Di Giuseppe's return to the lineup.
More News
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Dishes helper Thursday•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: One point in last 11•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Big night in shootout loss•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Dishes helper in season debut•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Re-signs with Rangers•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: On scoresheet with helper•