Di Giuseppe had two assists and three shots while dishing out a team-leading six hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Recalled from AHL Hartford one week ago, Di Giuseppe collected his first points in four games since joining the Rangers. In fact, they were his first NHL points since Dec. 2018 with Carolina. The 26-year-old serves as a depth winger and has just 43 career points in 154 NHL games.