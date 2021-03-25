Di Guiseppe cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Di Giuseppe has been in COVID-19 protocol since March 14. He won't play in Thursday's game versus the Flyers, but the 27-year-old winger may have enough time to ramp up his conditioning for Saturday's rematch.
More News
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Not on active roster•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Lands in COVID-19 protocol•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Dishes helper Thursday•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: One point in last 11•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Big night in shootout loss•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Dishes helper in season debut•