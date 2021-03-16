Di Giuseppe (Covid-19) was placed on the non-roster list Monday, according to CapFriendly.
Di Giuseppe is on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list so this could simply a paper move. His timetable to return is still unclear. The 27-year-old has seven points in 23 games this season.
