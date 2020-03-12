Di Giuseppe notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Di Giuseppe. The 26-year-old winger has four points, 38 hits, 35 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 20 appearances this year, matching his output from last season. Di Giuseppe isn't likely to factor in enough offensively to earn fantasy interest.