Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: On scoresheet with helper
Di Giuseppe notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Di Giuseppe. The 26-year-old winger has four points, 38 hits, 35 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 20 appearances this year, matching his output from last season. Di Giuseppe isn't likely to factor in enough offensively to earn fantasy interest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.