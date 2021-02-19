Di Giuseppe had two hits over a team-low 9:22 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Di Giuseppe has proven capable of sliding up the lineup when called upon and playing a puck retrieval role alongside skilled players, but he's currently relegated to a fourth-line role with the Rangers healthy on the wing. He has five assists through 14 games, but four of those helpers came in his first three appearances.

